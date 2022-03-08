Trip To Dubai: Akufo-Addo Drops Private Jet, Saves GH¢3.3 Million

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has applauded President Akufo-Addo for flying commercial to the Dubai Expo as he left Ghana on Monday, 7 March 2022.

Mr Ablakwa who has been critical of the President’s travel expenses outside Africa with a hired private jet at extraordinary cost to the taxpayer noted that “when our elected officials finally exhibit good judgment, even if it took great struggle from us, we should be courageous and objective to acknowledge their penitent conduct.”

In a Facebook post, Mr Ablakwa noted that from his unimpeachable and impeccable tracking, this is the first time in at least a year, President Akufo-Addo has jetted out of the continent without using a “profligate and sybaritic charter at profound expense to the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer.”

He noted that President Akufo-Addo who has “defiantly flown on ultra-luxurious chartered executive jets for all his trips outside Africa since May last year” deserves some credit for finally listening to an outraged public and surrendering to legitimate patriotic pressure from “struggling Ghanaians reeling under an economy in tatters.”

According to the lawmaker, by commendably opting to fly First Class on Emirates and avoiding another extravagant charter, President Akufo-Addo has saved the Ghanaian taxpayer an impressive US$468,000.00. That is equivalent to GHS3,306,139.20.

“So, instead of doling out another colossal installment of GHS3.3million to a European company, we get to keep it in Ghana, and hopefully, use it for something more prudent,” he added.

Mr Ablakwa disclosed that the Global Jet Luxembourg, operators of the Boeing 737-97YER(BBJ3), registered LX-DIO, had earlier informed the presidency that due to prevailing global economic conditions, beginning this month of March, it would now cost approximately US$18,000.00 per hour, and no longer US14,000.00 to rent the ultimate flying symbol of obscene ostentation.

In his view, “this is why the latest conduct by President Akufo-Addo is both significant and most refreshing, as we pray it is not a fluke but a permanent change in conduct. Even if he refuses to use Ghana’s Presidential Jet, this option presents a more frugal alternative and may help remind Ghanaians that this is a president who once promised to protect the public purse.”

He added that the biggest credit must go to the overwhelming number of Ghanaians who have been unwavering and relentless in fighting and resisting “the blatant, unconscionable dissipation of our taxes just to satisfy the president’s lavish fantasies.”

President Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Monday, 7thMarch 2022, to lead Ghana’s delegation to the Dubai Expo 2020.

The Expo aims to forge new partnerships and inspire ground-breaking solutions across key industries worldwide.

It also seeks to raise awareness about the worldwide issues that mankind faces.

The Expo provides several possibilities for networking and the promotion of international connections.

Individual pavilions will be set up at Expo 2022, with countries exhibiting their unique cultures and technical innovations.

President Akufo-Addo will deliver a statement on “Ghana Day”, scheduled for 8thMarch 2022; hold bilateral talks on matters of mutual interest with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; participate in a Business Forum under the auspices of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC); and hold meetings with other investors interested in doing business in Ghana, a release from the Presidency said.