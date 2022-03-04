Tripartite Constituents Adopt Roadmap To End Labour Agitation

The Government, Organised Labour, and Employers have adopted a roadmap towards ensuring that the demands of labour are met without compromising macroeconomic stability, growth and social protection.

In a communique, adopted at the end of the two-day Labour Conference, the delegates said: “Organised Labour and Employers must appreciate the existing economic challenges occasioned by the pandemic and adopt the Irish model of joint commitment to put the economy back on the right path and create decent jobs and prosperity for all.”

The communiqué said social partners should support the implementation of Government’s YouStart Programme, which seeks to create one million jobs for the youth over three years.

They should also support the Government to speed up the establishment and implementation of the National Unemployment Insurance Scheme.

The 31-point communique, was jointly signed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Employment and Labour Relations Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah, representing Government, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, representing Organised Labour and Mr Daniel Acheampong, representing Employers.

This was after the more than 100 delegates had deliberated issues under four thematic areas: the State of the Economy; Conditions of Service of Public Sector Workers, Public Sector Salaries, Labour Productivity; Labour Dispute Prevention and Resolution; and Sustainable Pensions for all.

The conference, held at Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, was under the theme, “Strengthening Tripartism for Peaceful Labour Relations and Resilient Economy”.

Organised by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, with its Tripartite Constituents, it was aimed at building consensus and adopting a blueprint that would inform and shape Government’s approach for the resolution of labour issues.

The delegates delebrated the socio-economic challenges confronting the nation amid the causes of labour disputes and pledged to play their respective roles and support one another to address the challenges and create the conducive working atmosphere to propel national development.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, closed the two-day conference, chaired by the Kwahuhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II on March 1, 2022.

“Organised Labour and Employers should work with Government for the maintenance of macroeconomic stability and building and sustenance of a resilient economy for the achievement of national development objectives,” the communique emphasised.

The Tripartite Constituents should work together, at all times, through social dialogue towards peaceful industrial relations, as a prerequisite for the maintenance of macro-economic stability, it stated.

The delegates urged the Government to take immediate steps to eliminate waste in public expenditure.

These include completing existing projects, enforcing sanctions in the Public Financial Management Act, and plugging loopholes in subsidies, particularly, on energy and water.

The National Tripartite Committee, the delegates, said, must collaborate with the key actors and stakeholders and institute the celebration of an annual national productivity week to promote productivity in both the private and public sectors.

They discussed the growing inequalities and inequities in public sector salaries and weak administration system and called for a technical committee to be instituted by end of March 2022, to review the Single Spine Pay Policy to ensure equity, fairness and sustainability.

The stakeholders should draw up a framework to link productivity with the revised policy and the Government should thereafter put in place a roadmap for the implementation of the revised salary policy.

They also called for the resourcing and strengthening of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the National Labour Commission to execute their mandates effectively.

On pensions, the delegates called for its prioritisation as part of working conditions, as well as the initiation of a national dialogue on harmonising pensions.

The Government should also review the pensionable income to include allowances and non-cash benefits to ensure decent benefits.

On economic growth, the communique said:“Government will facilitate the establishment of the requisite frameworks and continue to create the necessary environment to support private sector transformation, business growth and development, strengthen SME financing and skills development.”

Stakeholders should also harness the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) towards transforming Ghana into a continental trade and investment hub.

Additionally, Government should also ensure a conducive and financial eco-system with the promotion of the Development Bank to provide long-term and affordable financing for a regional financial services hub,” it said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who opened the conference, assented to request to make the Kwahu Labour Conference an annual event.