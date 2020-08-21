United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday in collaboration with Botswana Red Cross Society and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) launched a tripartite partnership to address effects of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities in Botswana’s capital city Gaborone.

The partnership aims to address increasing cases of sexual exploitation and abuse of children and gender-based violence.

Speaking at the event, Sarah Ng’inja, UNICEF Acting Country Representative for Botswana, said through the partnership, communities are being engaged to prevent any form of abuse, and to respond by reporting suspected cases to authorities.

For her part, Jacinta Barrins, UNDP resident Representative to Botswana, said, “We have seen that not only in Botswana but around the world, gender-based violence increased during COVID-19 and through the partnership with Red Cross we conducted training of community leaders and local Emergency operations committees (LOCs) on COVID-19 and gender-based violence in 50 villages in Okavango, Ngami, Chobe and Kgalagadi. ”

“Out of the 50 villages, 32 villages have been trained, and hopefully a minimum of over 370 plus people have been trained,” said Barrins.

In his remarks, Kutlwano Mukokomani, Botswana Red Cross Society Secretary-General thanked both UNICEF and UNDP for partnership in response to COVID-19.

At the same event, UNICEF donated over 70,000 handwashing soaps received from AFYA Foundation to Botswana Red Cross Society to complement the call for increased handwashing to prevent infection.

The Soap will go to selected rural communities in Kgalagadi Ngami, Okavango and Chobe districts. Enditem