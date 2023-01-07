Tronang-Akotosu community gets borehole from Municipal Assembly

The Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly in the Bono Region has handed over a newly constructed borehole to the Tronang-Akotosu community.

The facility is to help address the acute water shortage in the cocoa and cashew growing community.

The Ghana News Agency learnt residents had for several years depended on a nearby well for water for household chores.

Mr Drissa Quattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive, said the provision of the borehole followed an appeal made by a delegation from the community who visited his office for the assistance.

He said the Assembly followed up with appeal and undertook needs assessment, saying the government remained committed to equally shared development projects in the municipality.

“We have equally provided school blocks to the Agyemangkrom and other deprived communities in the municipality”, Mr Quattara stated.

Elder Joseph Boakye Yeboah, a spokesperson for the community, thanked the Assembly for the facility, noting “it will not only serve this community alone, but nearby settlements as well”, and appealed for an extension of electricity to the area.

Mr Seth Agyemang, the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly Engineer, advised the people to make proper use of the borehole, and maintained and urged the community to set up a committee to manage the facility.