Troops feared dead as al-Shabab strikes central Somalia

An unconfirmed number of soldiers were feared dead and two lawmakers injured during a suicide bomb attack by al-Shabab militants Friday in central Somalia, local officials said.

Mohamed Ali Nur, Galmudug State paramilitary commander, said among the feared casualties were bodyguards of the regional president who were at the scene of the attack.

The al-Shabab militants claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they targeted senior government officials and the regional president.

The latest attack came after the government forces killed more than 150 al-Shabab fighters in military operations in central Somalia this week.