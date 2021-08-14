Tropenbos-Ghana and COCOBOD organize workshop on climate change

Tropenbos-Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation ( NGO)in collaboration with the Ghana COCOBOD have organized a two-day workshop for Field and Technical Officers of Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED)of COCOBOD on climate change at Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western North Region.

Mr. Joseph Asante, the Project Officer for Tropenbos-Ghana, said theit was to educate the officers of COCOBOD on climatic changes for them to also educate farmers to enhance sustainable production of cocoa.

He said cocoa was a major exportable crop in Ghana and also a tremendous contribution to economic growth of the country.

Mr Asante said research had revealed that if care was not taken, Ghana’s cocoa may lose its economic values through activities on lands.

“The fast depletion of the forest and the illegal mining activities in the cocoa growing areas like Western North are all threats to cocoa production,” he noted.

Mr Kwame Owusu Ansah, Western North Regional Manager of CHED lauded the collaborative efforts of COCOBOD and Tropendos-Ghana in making climate change issues practical in cocoa extension delivery.

He promised to educate farmers on the need to desist from using their farmlands for illegal mining activities.