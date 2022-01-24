Tropenbos Ghana to intensify efforts to mitigate climate change

Tropenbos Ghana says it will this year intensify efforts aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change in the landscapes of Ghana.

As part of the efforts, Tropenbos is going to nurse, develop and supply appreciable quantities of tree seedlings for planting in the transition zones of the country.

Mrs Mercy Owusu-Ansah, Director of Tropenbos Ghana, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, explained that “it is an area of interest because if care is not taken the transition will come further down into the high forest zone; so we really need to start mitigating the impact of climate change in the landscape.”

She believed that if more tree seedlings were planted in the transition zones, it would support the production of food crops such as maize, yam and plantain.

The tree planting exercise, according to her, would be done under Tropenbos’ Landscapes and Environmental Agility across the Nation (LEAN) Project.

LEAN is a four-year project funded by the European Union’s flagship Global Climate Change Alliance Plus (GCCA+) initiative that aims to conserve biodiversity, build climate resilience, and reduce emissions from land-use changes in the savannah, high forest, and transition zones of Ghana.

The project seeks to address three structural barriers that have historically hindered efforts by governments, civil society organizations, and the private sector to halt land degradation and deforestation through the uptake of landscape approaches.

Mrs Owusu Ansah, touching on other activities to improve afforestation, said her outfit would support the Forestry Commission (FC) with more seedlings during this year’s Green Ghana Day.

She said last year Tropenbos was able to supply about 38,000 seedlings in the Techiman forest region for planting and also engaged some schools in the planting exercise during last year’s Green Ghana Day.

Additionally, Tropenbos would in the course of the year serve as an independent forest monitor under the Research for Development and Innovation Agriculture and Learning (ReDIAL) Action and provide space for stakeholders to interact.

Other activities would include the wildfire campaigns, together with the Resource Management Support Center of the FC.

Mrs Owusu Ansah said the organization would also continue programmes on the restoration of landscapes in the mining areas of the country.