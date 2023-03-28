Trophies and medals donated towards Torgbuiga Addo’s 40th anniversary

Dumega Paul Kwasi Humali, a citizen of Klikor has donated trophies and medals valued at two thousand, five hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢2, 500:00) to the Central Planning Committee of Torgbuiga Addo VIII’s 40th Anniversary celebration of enthronement as Paramount Chief of Klikor Traditional Area.

The presentation was done at Klikor in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The items are to be presented to Football Clubs that will be participating in a football competition in commemoration of the anniversary.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, Dumega Humani said the donation formed part of his contribution towards a success commemoration of Torgbuiga Addo’ s anniversary celebration.

He said there was the need to give Chiefs due respect and recognition as this was his contribution to the anniversary.

He said the youth especially ought to support Chiefs in the developmental agenda of their communities, but not sit on the fence.

Dumega Humani, a Welder by profession urged the youth to learn self-employed skills and not rely on government for jobs and urged the youth to acquire skills through apprenticeship and vocational training to live a meaningful life and become job creators.

Dumega Humani also advised them to avoid social vices such as wee smoking, armed robbery, fraud, prostitution, among others as these acts would ruin their future.

The grand durbar for the anniversary is slated for April 1, 2023, and to be held at Klikor Unity Park.