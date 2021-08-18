Tropical storm Grace brings masses of rain to Haiti

Heavy rainfall has hit the region of Haiti where a strong earthquake killed more than 1,400 people.

The low-pressure system Grace responsible for the masses of rain strengthened into a tropical storm early on Tuesday and swept across the island of Hispaniola, where Haiti and the Dominican Republic are located, with sustained winds of 65 kilometres per hour (km/h), before it moved west towards Jamaica, the US hurricane centre said.

Videos circulating on social media show flooded streets.

In an emergency shelter in the town of Les Cayes on the Tiburon peninsula in south-western Haiti, the water was ankle-high, as could be seen in photos taken on Monday evening.

Completely soaked survivors of Saturday’s quake visited the camp, carrying their belongings in bags on their heads, other pictures showed. Many people who had lost their homes were sleeping outside.

The confirmed death toll from the 7.2-magnitude earthquake has now risen to 1,419, the civil defence agency said on Monday. Around 6,900 people were injured in the disaster.

Many people were still believed to be under the rubble of the many destroyed buildings in the south of the country.

The quake occurred on Saturday morning near the municipality of Saint-Louis-du-Sud east of Les Cayes at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

According to the civil protection authority, at least 13,700 houses were destroyed and just as many damaged. More than 30,000 families were affected. According to the charity Caritas International, food, drinking water, tents and first aid are needed most.

Haiti was ill-prepared for such as disaster, even after the devastating earthquake in 2010 that killed more than 220,000 people.

In addition, there is a deep political crisis that intensified after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by a commando force in his residence on July 7.

The lack of or damaged infrastructure is threatening to hamper rescue efforts after the new quake.

The Haitian human rights organization RNDDH slammed the government’s response to the catastrophe as “total chaos”.

“They are completely on their own,” the organization said with regard to survivors, reporting that some were searching for tents as shelter from the storm on their own.

Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry promised swifter aid on Monday.

“Aid management will be stepped up. We are going to increase our energies tenfold to reach the maximum number of victims possible,” Henry wrote on Twitter.

He also ordered three days of national mourning from Tuesday.