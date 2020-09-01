Tropical storm Laura, which lashed Cuba last week with winds of more than 100 kilometers per hour, damaged 3,839 homes, local media reported on Tuesday, citing official sources.

As many as 115 houses were totally destroyed, and 231 were partially destroyed, while the vast majority — 3,095 — sustained partial damage to roofs and 320, total damage to roofs, the National Defense Council said.

Recovery teams have already fixed 469 homes, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil said.

The storm whipped along the entire length of Cuba’s southern coast between Aug. 23 and 25, before heading towards the United States.

The hardest-hit areas were Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo to the east, and Pinar del Rio to the west.

The storm also caused damage to electricity networks, communications infrastructure and crops, especially plantain, cassava and corn.

After leaving Cuba, Laura strengthened into a powerful category 4 hurricane before hitting the U.S. Gulf Coast, causing significant damage in the state of Louisiana in the southern United States.