Tropical storm Rene is expected to become a hurricane later this week and then weaken over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, southeastern U.S. state Florida, said on Wednesday.

“Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours,” the NHC said, “Some weakening is forecast during the next couple of days.”

The storm is forecast to continue moving northwest through Friday night and Saturday.

The storm is not expected to have a direct impact on the United States, said a Fox News report.

September produces the most Atlantic Ocean basin tropical activity historically, said the report.

