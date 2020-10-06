Tropo Farms Limited, a leading Tilapia Farm in Africa, has opened a new sales depot in Takoradi in the Western Region to boost fishery business and create employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth.

The company trades on the brand name, Volta Catch, and currently has three large ponds situated in Mpakadan, Anyaase, and Asutsuare, all on the Volta Lake with an annual tilapia production and sales of over 2000 metric tons.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday by Mr Francis Abudu Zimmaleh, Head of Finance, Trop Farms, said the edifice signified the determination of the company to boost Ghana’s fishery business and create employment opportunities.

He described the newly built ultra-modern Sales Depot as another milestone of the Leader and Founder of Tropo Farms, Mr. Mark Amechi.

He said the vision of Tropo Farms become a reality by the company’s selfless and hardworking management team chaired by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Glisson Wilson.

Since the inception of the fishing company over 20 years ago, he said, “We have been working on the continuous development of our business model that is centered on quality and high standards.”

About 10 percent of Ghana’s population is engaged in various aspects of the fishing industry.

The aquaculture sector provides employment, livelihood support, poverty reduction, food security, and foreign exchange.

“On these national economic backdrops, the commissioning of this Takoradi Sales Depot form part of our 20 years and counting efforts to strive to make tilapia fish available and affordable to all.

Highlighting the value chain process, Mr Zimmaleh said Tropo Farms was in sync with nature controls at every stage of the production line – from egg production through nursery, to transfer of fingerlings and final growing in the pure clean river and lake waters of the Volta.

“No chemical, antibiotics or growth promoters are used in production of Volta Catch tilapia,” he added.

He explained that right from harvesting the fish from the lake, the live fish are immediately gutted and rapidly cooled in an ice solution. They are then packed in flaked ice and transported in refrigerated trucks to sales depots daily.

“All these processes are performed to meet our mission of providing safe, fresh, and healthy fish products for all,” he stated.

Ghana’s aquaculture sector is estimated to contribute 3 percent of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 5 percent of the GDP in agriculture.

He said, “Our operation has also developed a sustainable, competitive and more efficient fisheries and aquaculture industry that has contributed to the improvement of the livelihood of our stakeholders and the national economy.”

“Our continuous priority in the national economic development include putting into efficient use available resources to increase fish production to contribute significantly to the growth of the economy and thereby creating jobs and more opportunities.”

Therefore, he said there was a need for the Government and other stakeholders to implement the promotion of value addition in the fisheries and aquaculture sector and improve livelihood in fisheries communities.

The company says it is committed to staying in business and satisfying the market with healthy protein meals and Tilapia.

Despite the current economic difficulties following the COVID-19 pandemic impacting on people and organizations, Zimmaleh said “We remain committed to our customers, ensuring that they have the needed support to manage their businesses and livelihood.”