Trouble In Somé Over Installation Of New Chief

There is a growing tension in the Somé Traditional Area in the Volta Region following the installation and outdooring of Torgbi Kpeli–Duho as the new Chief of Somé – Ahorkpo.

The new Chief who hails from the Apiwu – Kpeli–Duho royal clan of Somé is said to have been wrongfully installed whereas the substantive Chief of the Kpeli–Duho clan, Torgbi Apiwu II, who was installed alongside the late Makorsor of Somé, Torgbiga Hor in 1971 is still alive and still rules over the Somé – Ahorkpo Division.

Aggrieved youth from the Apiwu royal clan who are cousins of the Kpeli–Duho’s were said to have tried to disrupt the installation ceremony after they went on the rampage to register their displeasure over what they termed an illegality being endorsed by the Somé Traditional Council.

According to a source at the Traditional Council, following the announcement that Torgbi Kpeli–Duho has been chosen to occupy the stool, and would be installed a Chief, the Apiwu royal clan petitioned the Volta regional House of Chiefs and prayed it to investigate the development and to intervene in the interest of peace.

The source said, the House of Chiefs in it’s wisdom placed an indefinite injunction on the intended installation of Torgbi Kpeli–Duho to allow for the investigation process which is still ongoing, but the Council ignored the decision of the House of Chiefs and went ahead to install and outdoor the new Chief pending the outcome of the investigations.

The Apiwu royal gate who are said to be the bonafide heirs to the stool, are however of the view that the action of the Council was in violation and contravention of the injunction placed on the installation and is therefore calling on the Council to reverse it’s move and declare the installation of Torgbi Kpeli–Duho null and void.

Rumors have it that the disgruntled youth of the Apiwu royal clan are bent on causing mayhem in the Traditional Area if the Council does not take immediate steps to address their concerns and reverse it’s moves which the Apiwu royal family thinks is an affront to the tenets and traditions upon which the Somé state was founded.

When contacted, Torgbiga Adamah III said he was aware of the concerns being raised by the Apiwu royal clan in relation to the installation of the new Chief, Torgbi Kpeli–Duho and that the Somé Traditional Council was working with the Volta regional House of Chiefs to find an amicable solution to the impasse.