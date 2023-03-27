Truck Collision Claims 8 Lives in Ghana

At least eight people have been killed after a head-on collision between a mini-bus and an articulated truck in south Ghana, an official confirmed Sunday.

Jennifer Naa Yarley Quaye, the commander of the Eastern Regional Division of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), told Xinhua that the accident took place on the Kpong-Tema Highway in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region on Saturday.

“Six people died on the spot, and two others with severe injuries were rushed to the Akuse Government Hospital, where they died later,” Quaye said.

Eyewitnesses said the mini-bus had attempted to avoid a stationary bus parked on the road but crashed into the truck from the opposite direction.

Investigation into the accident is underway. Enditem