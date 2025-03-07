Truck Fire on Tema Motorway Sparks Chaos in Accra

There was massive traffic on the Accra section of the Tema Motorway this morning after a cargo truck carrying scrap metal burst into flames near the Accra Mall.

The Ghana Fire Service responded swiftly, and firefighters worked relentlessly to contain the blaze. “Anyone using the Tema Motorway should find an alternative route to get to their destination. Preferably use the Spintex Road and then get onto the other side of the motorway,” advised the fire service spokesperson.

In a live update on social media, Public Relations Officer ADO Alex King Nartey confirmed that three fire tenders—originating from the University of Ghana, the Military Fire Service, and the National Headquarters—were deployed to tackle the fire. As of now, the flames have been successfully doused, and authorities remain on scene to prevent any reignition.

While the immediate threat has been contained, the incident underscores the vulnerability of busy urban routes to unforeseen events, highlighting the need for efficient emergency responses to minimize disruptions and ensure public safety.