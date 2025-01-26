Truck Overturns on Achimota-Tesano Road, Causes Traffic Jam

A truck overturned on the Achimota-Tesano road in Accra on the evening of January 25, leading to significant traffic congestion as vehicles were forced to use a single lane.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or fatalities, with the truck driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, emerging unscathed from the incident.

Eyewitnesses stated that the driver swerved to avoid a collision after another vehicle suddenly cut into his lane. This maneuver caused the driver to lose control of the truck, resulting in the vehicle overturning. The other vehicle involved in the incident reportedly fled the scene, and its identity remains unknown.

Traffic wardens arrived promptly at the scene to help manage the situation, directing drivers through a single lane. Motorists are advised to exercise caution while traveling along the route to prevent further disruptions or accidents.

Watch video of the incident below: