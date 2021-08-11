Trudeau Calls Chinese Court’s Verdict for Canadian Citizen ‘Unjust’

China’s 11-year prison sentence of Canadian national Michael Spavor is “unjust,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Earlier, a Chinese court in the city of Dandong sentenced Spavor to 11 years in prison on charges of spying with confiscation of property and deportation.

“China’s conviction and sentencing of Michael Spavor is absolutely unacceptable and unjust. The verdict for Mr. Spavor comes after more than two and a half years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process, and a trial that did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Release of Spavor and his fellow countryman, Michael Kovrig, is Canada’s priority, the prime minister added.

In December 2018, Beijing informed Ottawa about opening an investigation into Spavor and Kovrig suspected of undermining China’s national security. It prompted speculation in media that this was revenge for the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou by Canada.

The trial of the two Canadians started in March. There have been no reports on Kovrig’s sentence yet.