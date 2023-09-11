True Intentions of Berlin Conference Unveiled

A video recently surfaced on Viral Mix, shedding light on the Berlin Conference’s true intentions. Contrary to any noble aspirations of bettering Africa, it appears that the conference was primarily aimed at organizing the continent for exploitation.

This historical event has taken on new dimensions over time, partly due to the remarkable resilience of Africans. Colonization, as revealed in the video, was strategically employed to perpetuate a negative perception of Africa and ensure a perpetual state of defeat. African nations unwittingly became tools in this scheme, and the echoes of this exploitation continue to resonate today.

The European nations, driven by their desire to access Africa’s vast resources, orchestrated the conference to facilitate the systematic looting of the continent.

In 1884, the leaders of fourteen European countries and the United States convened for The Berlin Conference, which sought to discuss the partitioning of Africa’s resources.

The conference aimed to establish rules that would amicably divide these resources among Western countries, all at the expense of the African people. France, Germany, Great Britain, and Portugal emerged as the major players among these nations. Shockingly, there were no representatives from Africa present at this pivotal conference.