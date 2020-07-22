People wait in line at a New York State Department of Health COVID-19 antibody testing center at Steve's 9th Street Market in Brooklyn, New York, the United States, on April 25, 2020. Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 200,000 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. A total of 200,698 people have died of the disease as of 1:50 p.m. (1750 GMT) among 2,865,938 cases worldwide, the CSSE data showed. The United States suffered the most fatalities at 52,782 as its total cases reached 924,576. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)
People wait in line at a New York State Department of Health COVID-19 antibody testing center at Steve's 9th Street Market in Brooklyn, New York, the United States, on April 25, 2020. Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 200,000 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. A total of 200,698 people have died of the disease as of 1:50 p.m. (1750 GMT) among 2,865,938 cases worldwide, the CSSE data showed. The United States suffered the most fatalities at 52,782 as its total cases reached 924,576. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

The true number of COVID-19 cases in the United States may be 6 to 24 times higher than reported, according to a new study published Tuesday.

In the cross-sectional study of 16,025 residual clinical specimens, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated the proportion of persons with detectable SARS-CoV-2 antibodies ranged from 1 percent in the San Francisco Bay area to 6.9 percent in New York City.

The study performed serologic testing on a convenience sample of residual sera obtained from persons of all ages. The serum was collected from March 23 through May 12, for routine clinical testing by two commercial laboratory companies.

“Our results for each site suggest that the number of infections was much greater than the number of reported cases throughout the study period,” said the study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

For most sites, it is likely that greater than 10 times more SARS-CoV-2 infections occurred than the number of reported COVID-19 cases. Most persons in each site likely had no detectable SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, according to the study.

Six to 24 times more infections were estimated per site with seroprevalence than with COVID-19 case report data, the study found. Enditem

Advertisements

Send your news stories to [email protected]om and via WhatsApp on +233 234-972-832 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.