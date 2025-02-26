The Trump administration has abruptly dismantled Power Africa, a decade-old U.S.-backed initiative aimed at expanding electricity access across sub-Saharan Africa, according to a Bloomberg News investigation citing unnamed government sources.

The move, which has drawn criticism from development advocates, reportedly resulted in the termination of nearly all Power Africa programs and the dismissal of most staff members, signaling a sharp pivot in U.S. foreign aid priorities.

Launched in 2013 under former President Barack Obama, Power Africa sought to address energy poverty by connecting tens of millions of households to electricity through partnerships with governments, private investors, and NGOs. At its peak, the program claimed to facilitate over $20 billion in public and private energy investments. However, anonymous officials familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the Trump administration has now classified the majority of its initiatives for termination, retaining only select projects tied to U.S. corporate interests under other federal agencies.

A State Department spokesperson defended the overhaul, stating that all foreign aid programs are undergoing review to “restructure assistance to serve U.S. interests.” The spokesperson emphasized that initiatives aligning with national priorities would continue, while others would be discontinued. Critics, however, argue the decision undermines years of progress in a region where 600 million people still lack reliable electricity. “This isn’t just about cutting costs—it’s a retreat from global leadership,” said one former USAID staffer, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic.

The dismantling of Power Africa marks the first major casualty of a broader push to slash federal spending, reportedly spearheaded by a contentious “government efficiency” taskforce linked to billionaire Elon Musk. Though Musk holds no formal government role, sources describe his advisory influence on cost-cutting measures targeting programs deemed nonessential to the administration’s “America First” agenda. The State Department did not immediately respond to requests for clarification on Musk’s involvement or the criteria used to evaluate Power Africa’s alignment with U.S. interests.

Analysts suggest the move reflects a growing ideological divide over foreign aid. Supporters of the cuts frame them as fiscal pragmatism, redirecting resources to domestic priorities. Opponents counter that programs like Power Africa bolstered U.S. soft power while addressing root causes of instability, such as poverty and unemployment. “Energy access isn’t just humanitarian—it’s strategic,” noted Amara Nwankpa, a policy director at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation. “Abandoning these efforts cedes ground to rivals like China, who are aggressively expanding infrastructure investments in Africa.”

The decision leaves uncertain the fate of over 100 active Power Africa projects, including off-grid solar ventures and regional grid upgrades. While the administration insists partnerships benefiting U.S. firms will endure, African stakeholders express concern over fragmented oversight and delayed timelines. “This wasn’t charity—it was a mutually beneficial partnership,” said Kenyan energy developer Wanjiru Kamau. “Pulling the plug midstream risks eroding trust we’ve spent years building.”

As debates over America’s global role intensify, the dissolution of Power Africa underscores a recalibration of foreign policy—one where economic nationalism increasingly eclipses cross-border collaboration. The long-term repercussions, both for Africa’s development landscape and U.S. diplomatic influence, remain to be seen.