Trump Aid Freeze Deepens Sudan’s Famine Crisis as Soup Kitchens Shutter

In Sudan’s war-ravaged capital, Khartoum, soup kitchens that once fed tens of thousands daily are now turning away desperate families, their lifelines severed by former U.S. President Donald Trump’s abrupt freeze on foreign aid.

The move, which dismantled critical funding streams through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has left volunteers scrambling to stave off mass starvation in a nation already teetering on the brink of collapse.

“People will die because of these decisions,” said a Sudanese aid volunteer, who spoke anonymously to AFP, fearing repercussions for her work. Her organization once operated 40 kitchens nationwide, serving up to 35,000 meals daily—mostly to women and children. Now, she says, all have shuttered. “We can’t promise anyone food anymore,” she added, her voice heavy with frustration.

Sudan’s descent into chaos began in April 2023, when clashes erupted between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Two years of relentless violence have killed tens of thousands, displaced over 12 million, and pushed nearly 25 million into acute hunger. Five regions now face famine conditions, according to UN classifications, with eight million people nearing starvation. Community-run kitchens, largely funded by U.S. aid, had been the last barrier between survival and catastrophe.

Trump’s post-inauguration aid suspension, despite later waivers for “life-saving” assistance, has paralyzed operations. USAID staff were placed on leave, communications halted, and programs gutted overnight. “All official channels have gone dark,” said another Sudanese coordinator, describing a frantic scramble to stretch dwindling resources. Even Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), one of the few international groups still operational, warned it cannot fill the void. “This decision has life-ending consequences,” said Javid Abdelmoneim, an MSF lead in Omdurman.

The fallout is staggering. The U.S. contributed $800 million to Sudan’s aid efforts in 2024—nearly half the UN’s total response plan. With funding now frozen, the UN warns it has less than 6% of the resources needed for 2025. Compounding the crisis, Trump’s cuts disabled FEWS Net, a U.S.-funded famine early-warning system, leaving experts blind to escalating hunger in regions like Khartoum, where data gaps already obscure the true scale of suffering.

Aid workers report grim realities on the ground. Pregnant women die from malnutrition-related complications, families forage for scraps, and clinics overflow with skeletal children. “There’s no semblance of life anymore,” said a volunteer in Khartoum. Meanwhile, the clock ticks toward May, when seasonal rains threaten to cut off access to remaining farmlands, likely spreading famine to five additional regions.

The freeze has also stranded local groups that pre-allocated aid based on U.S. pledges. “They have supplies for now, but what about next month?” asked one coordinator. Volunteers fear the worst as kitchens burn through final reserves. “It was never enough, but at least people got *something*,” said a fundraiser.

Critics argue the move underscores a broader abandonment of global humanitarian obligations. While the Biden administration restored some aid post-Trump, Sudan’s crisis—overshadowed by conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza—has languished. The UN calls the global response “woeful,” with donor fatigue and bureaucratic paralysis leaving millions to suffer.

For Sudan, the stakes could not be higher. As one aid worker put it: “This isn’t just hunger—it’s a countdown to catastrophe.” With kitchens shuttered and funds evaporating, the world’s silence risks becoming a death sentence.