Trump and Musk Feud Escalates With Threats and Market Fallout

Former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk intensified their public conflict, exchanging threats that rattled financial markets and underscored the fragility of their political alliance.

The dispute erupted after Musk criticized Trump’s $2.4 trillion “One Big Beautiful Bill,” triggering reciprocal attacks across their social media platforms.

Trump threatened to terminate federal subsidies and contracts for Musk’s companies, stating on Truth Social: “The easiest way to save billions is to terminate Elon’s governmental subsidies.” Tesla shares plunged 14% following the remarks. Musk retaliated by calling for Trump’s impeachment, accelerating plans to decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft—vital for International Space Station operations—though he later reversed the decision. The tech billionaire also alleged without evidence that Trump appears in sealed Jeffrey Epstein documents, prompting a White House dismissal of the claim as “an unfortunate episode.”

The feud traces to Musk’s tenure leading Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), where he pursued aggressive spending cuts but fell short of his $2 trillion reduction goal. Trump suggested Musk’s criticism stemmed from the bill’s elimination of electric vehicle incentives, which Musk denied while demanding removal of “disgusting pork” from the legislation.

Market analysts warn the clash could destabilize key sectors, with Musk pledging to fund primary challengers against Trump-aligned Republicans. Despite tentative efforts to de-escalate, Musk emphasized his long-term influence: *”Trump has 3.5 years left… I will be around for 40-plus years.”* Democrats monitor the rift for potential strategic advantages amid fears it could paralyze legislative progress.

The confrontation highlights how billionaire rivalries can trigger widespread economic and political consequences, with no resolution in sight.