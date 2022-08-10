Trump Arrives at New York AG Office to Testify in Probe of His Business Practices

Former US President Donald Trump arrived at the New York attorney general’s office in Manhattan on Wednesday to be questioned under oath as part of a civil investigation into his family’s business practices.

TV footage broadcast by CNN showed the former president leaving his New York residence before arriving at Attorney General Letitia James’ office shortly before 9:00 a.m. local time.

The Office of the New York Attorney General has been investigating the Trump family and Trump Organization to determine whether they inflated the value of their assets to obtain loans beyond merit.

Trump and his company have denied any wrongdoing, and the former president called James’ probe politically motivated and “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time.”

In a statement on his Truth Social account, Trump said, “My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!”

Trump’s deposition comes amid a flurry of legal activities against the former president this week.

On Monday, FBI agents raided Trump’s Florida’s residence as part of a probe that reportedly involves a search for classified materials he allegedly took with him from the White House.

On Tuesday, a federal court in Washington DC ruled that Congress can immediately obtain Trump’s tax returns, despite his efforts to resist handing over the documents.