Trump Backs Tiger Woods’ Relationship with Ex-Daughter-in-Law Vanessa

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed the romance between golf legend Tiger Woods and his ex-daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, calling the pair “terrific people” while confirming Woods privately informed him of their relationship months ago.

“I love Tiger, and I love Vanessa. Tiger actually called me a few months ago,” Trump told reporters on Monday, emphasizing his longstanding friendship with Woods. “We’ve had a very special relationship through golf and beyond.”

Vanessa, who was married to Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., from 2005 until their 2018 divorce, shares five children with the former president’s son. Trump praised their co-parenting dynamic, stating, “Their kids are incredible. Don and Vanessa have done a great job.”

Woods and Vanessa confirmed their relationship on March 23 via a joint Instagram post, writing they were “excited for this new chapter” while requesting privacy. The announcement drew widespread attention given their ties to the Trump family and Woods’ previous public struggles, including a 2021 car crash that sidelined his career.

Trump, who has golfed frequently with Woods at his resorts, dismissed speculation about familial tensions, noting, “Life moves on. Everyone’s happy.” His remarks contrast with his often combative public persona, instead striking a conciliatory tone.

Vanessa, 45, and Woods, 48, have kept details of their relationship largely private. The pair were spotted together at Trump’s Bedminster club in 2023, fueling rumors now confirmed.

Political analysts note Trump’s comments aim to preempt media scrutiny ahead of his 2024 campaign, where family image remains a focal point. For Woods, the relationship marks a personal milestone as he continues his comeback from injury.

Neither Woods nor Vanessa Trump has commented further, leaving the public to parse Trump’s unusually diplomatic stance on a matter intertwining sports, celebrity, and familial legacy.