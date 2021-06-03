The blog of former US President Donald J. Trump will be shutting down less than a month after it was launched, Trump spokesman Jason Miller told CNBC on Wednesday.

The page “will not be returning,” according to Miller, who added that the platform was simply an “auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” although he declined to give further information on said efforts.

Trump was banned from major social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook following the storming of the the Capitol Complex on January 6. The platforms deemed that his activities in relation to the event violated their policies.

The blog, entitled “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” was launched on May 4 of this year as a way for the former president to communicate with the public without having to use one of the major social media platforms.