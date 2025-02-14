Trump Calls for Russia’s Return to the G8

In a surprising statement from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump expressed his desire to reinstate Russia into what was once known as the Group of Eight. “I’d love to have them back.

I think it was a mistake to throw them out,” Trump told reporters, suggesting that the decision made under previous administrations to expel Russia from the group was misguided.

The G8, which originally included the seven most advanced industrialized nations alongside Russia, effectively ended in 2014 after then-President Barack Obama spearheaded efforts to exclude Moscow following its annexation of Crimea. Since then, the remaining members have continued to meet as the Group of Seven. Trump noted that Russia’s return could have altered the geopolitical landscape, even hinting that, “It’s very possible that if that was the G8, you wouldn’t have had the problem with Ukraine.”

Political analysts view Trump’s remarks as an attempt to reshape the narrative around Russia’s role on the global stage. While some see his call as an invitation for a more inclusive dialogue, others remain skeptical, pointing out that Russia’s actions in Ukraine and its broader approach to international norms complicate any potential reintegration. Moreover, the idea raises questions about whether a return to a larger group would genuinely resolve deep-rooted conflicts or merely serve as a symbolic gesture without substantive change.

As discussions about Russia’s international standing continue, Trump’s proposal adds another layer to an already complex debate over global alliances and the future of international cooperation. Whether Russia or the current G7 members would consider a revival of the G8 remains uncertain, but the proposal underscores the enduring challenge of reconciling historical ties with contemporary geopolitical realities.