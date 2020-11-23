The Trump campaign on Sunday distanced itself from lawyer Sidney Powell, who while being part of its legal team promoted conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that President Donald Trump won the November 3 election “by a landslide.”

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” the Trump campaign said in a statement.

Just a week earlier Trump had listed Powell as part of his “truly great” campaign legal team spearheaded by former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The team has sought to overturn the presidential election win of Democrat Joe Biden by mounting unsuccessful legal challenges and spreading unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

Judges in multiple states have already dismissed several of his lawsuits.

“I understand today’s press release. I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smartmatic, and we will be filing suit soon,” Powell said in a statement published by CBS news.

During a Trump campaign press conference on Thursday, Powell claimed without evidence that votes for the president were flipped thanks to a convoluted scheme, among other unfounded accusations.

She also claimed that Trump won the election “by a landslide.” According to forecasts by the US media, Biden has secured 306 electoral college votes, significantly more than the majority of 270 votes necessary to win.

In the national popular vote count – a metric to gauge popularity but with no legal meaning – Biden leads Trump, with about 79.7 million votes to some 73.7 for the incumbent.