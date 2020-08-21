US President Donald Trump claimed that mail-in voting is leading to a “fraudulent election” while he blasted the Democratic National Convention for displaying “tremendous hate” towards him.

“It’s a fraudulent election, everybody knows it. You don’t even have to know politics to know it,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. “They’re trying to steal the election.”

The president said that he watched the previous night of the Democratic convention and “watched a lot of hate. It’s tremendous hate.”

Trump said he will be watching Joe Biden accept the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday night, while claiming that his rival’s policies will raise taxes and send the US economy into a depression.