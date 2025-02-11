Trump Claims Ukraine Could “Become Russian” in Contentious Fox News Remarks

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sparked international backlash during a Fox News interview this week after suggesting Ukraine “may be Russian someday,” a statement critics have condemned as dismissive of Ukrainian sovereignty.

His comments came ahead of a planned meeting between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, a diplomatic engagement now shadowed by Trump’s rhetoric.

“They may make a deal; they may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday,” Trump said, framing the war-torn nation’s future as a transactional possibility rather than a matter of self-determination. The remarks echo his long-standing skepticism of U.S. support for Ukraine, which has relied heavily on American aid to resist Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Trump further doubled down on demands for financial compensation from Kyiv, proposing that Ukraine repay U.S. investments through access to its natural resources. “We are going to have all this money in there, and I say I want it back,” he stated, claiming Ukrainian officials had “essentially agreed” to a deal involving $500 billion worth of rare earth minerals. “At least we don’t feel stupid,” he added, though no concrete evidence of such an agreement has been made public.

Analysts warn that Trump’s language undermines decades of U.S. foreign policy consensus, which has historically emphasized Ukraine’s independence as a bulwark against Russian expansionism. His suggestion of territorial concessions aligns with Kremlin narratives, which falsely frame Ukraine as historically inseparable from Russia. The comments also risk complicating Vance’s upcoming talks with Zelensky, as Kyiv remains locked in a grinding battle to reclaim occupied regions.

Political opponents were quick to condemn the remarks. “This isn’t diplomacy—it’s appeasement,” said one Senate Democrat, while a NATO official anonymously called the statements “reckless” amid heightened tensions. Ukrainian officials have yet to respond publicly, though the government has repeatedly stated it will not cede territory in exchange for peace.

Trump’s latest intervention reflects his broader “America First” approach to international relations, prioritizing financial returns over strategic alliances. However, experts caution that treating Ukraine’s sovereignty as negotiable could embolden Moscow and destabilize global security frameworks. As Vance prepares to meet Zelensky, the White House faces mounting pressure to clarify whether Trump’s views represent a shift in U.S. policy—or merely another volatile provocation from the former president.