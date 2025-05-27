Trump Condemns Putin and Zelensky Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, following intensified cross-border drone and missile attacks.

Speaking to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump expressed frustration over Putin’s military actions, stating, “I’ve known him a long time. Always gotten along with him. But he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all.”

His remarks came hours after Russia claimed to have intercepted 110 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 13 near Moscow, while Ukrainian officials reported at least 12 fatalities, including three children, in Russian strikes.

Later on Truth Social, Trump escalated his rhetoric, calling Putin “CRAZY” and chastising Zelensky for his public criticism of U.S. silence on the attacks. “Zelensky is doing his country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems,” Trump wrote, distancing himself from the conflict by labeling it “Zelensky’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War.”

The exchange underscores deepening tensions as the war enters its third year, with neither side showing signs of de-escalation. Trump’s dual condemnation reflects his transactional approach to foreign policy, contrasting with his earlier claims of a strong rapport with Putin. Analysts note the remarks could signal his stance ahead of the 2024 election, where Ukraine aid remains a divisive issue among U.S. voters.

The attacks occurred amid stalled diplomatic efforts, including a proposed Russian peace memorandum that Ukraine has yet to formally address. With civilian casualties rising and international aid fatigue growing, the conflict’s trajectory remains uncertain, highlighting the fragile balance between military posturing and negotiated solutions.