Trump Criticizes Sending Tanks to Ukraine, Calls for End to Conflict

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Western countries for sending battle tanks to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the United States announced it would send 31 Abrams tanks to Kiev, which would constitute a Ukrainian tank battalion. It came hours after Germany committed to providing 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly pushed to do so by its EU and NATO allies.

“FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES. Get this crazy war ended, NOW. So easy to do!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump has repeatedly warned that the Ukraine conflict could end up being World War III. He argued that the Ukraine conflict would not have happened if he were president.