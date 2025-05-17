Trump Criticizes Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen in Social Media Posts

Former U.S. President Donald Trump targeted singer Taylor Swift and musician Bruce Springsteen in separate social media posts this week, reviving longstanding criticisms of both artists.

On Friday, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT’?” The remark follows Swift’s endorsements of Joe Biden in 2020 and Kamala Harris in 2024. Trump first publicly criticized Swift in 2020, calling her “overrated” after her Biden endorsement.

Separately, Trump lambasted Springsteen after the singer referenced political tensions during a Manchester concert on his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour. Springsteen told the crowd: “The America I love… is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration,” though he did not name Trump. In response, Trump called Springsteen a “dried-out prune” and “dumb as a rock” in a Truth Social post, adding: “Never liked his music… Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK.”

Swift has largely ignored Trump’s remarks, while Springsteen has not publicly addressed the latest criticism. The exchanges highlight Trump’s pattern of clashing with celebrities who oppose his political agenda, a dynamic that has become a recurring feature of U.S. political discourse.