Trump Declares U.S. Official Policy Recognizing Only Two Genders

In a landmark statement during his second inaugural address on January 20, 2025, President Donald J. Trump declared that the United States will officially recognize only two genders—male and female.

The announcement reflects his administration’s continued commitment to prioritizing traditional values and opposing what he has described as “woke ideologies.”

Standing before a crowd of political leaders and supporters, Trump stated, “As of today, it shall be the official policy of the United States that there are only two genders: male and female.” This policy shift is poised to affect a range of areas, including federal legislation, education, healthcare, and workplace regulations.

The President framed this move as an effort to restore “common sense” and simplify governance in a time of deep cultural division. He argued that the ongoing debates surrounding gender identity had become too divisive and distracting for the country.

The declaration has ignited intense debate across the nation. Supporters of the policy view it as a reaffirmation of traditional values, while critics, including LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and civil rights organizations, argue that the move undermines inclusion and discriminates against gender-nonconforming individuals.

This policy change is part of a broader agenda from the Trump administration aimed at countering progressive social policies introduced in recent years. Trump’s speech also reiterated his vision for a color-blind, merit-based society and included commitments to protect what he called the “integrity of American values.”

As the policy takes shape, its impact on American society remains a point of contention, with legal challenges and public protests expected.