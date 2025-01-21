Trump Delays TikTok Ban, Sparks Debate Over National Security and Business Interests

President Donald Trump has surprised many by granting TikTok a 75-day extension to comply with U.S. regulations that require either a sale or a ban of the popular Chinese-owned app.

The executive order, signed late Monday, halts enforcement of a law passed under former President Joe Biden, which had led to the temporary shutdown of TikTok in the United States over the weekend. After the announcement, the app resumed service for its 170 million American users.

In a rare moment of levity, Trump explained the reversal of his earlier hardline stance on TikTok, joking from the Oval Office, “Every rich person has called me about TikTok” and adding, “Because I got to use it.” The president floated the idea of a potential joint venture between TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, and the U.S., suggesting a 50-50 partnership, although he provided little clarity on how such a partnership would operate or whether it would address national security concerns.

The Biden administration had pushed for a full sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations, citing worries that the app posed a national security risk. Specifically, there were fears that TikTok could be used by the Chinese government for espionage or to influence U.S. political discourse. Trump’s new stance has raised eyebrows, particularly from his own party. Republican Senator Tom Cotton has already voiced his opposition, warning of the legal and financial repercussions for businesses involved with TikTok’s operations.

The president’s move places him at odds with several lawmakers who view the platform as a serious threat to U.S. security. This has ignited a broader debate about the intersection of national security, big tech, and business interests in the current political climate. Despite the controversy, the interest in TikTok’s future remains high. High-profile figures such as YouTube star Mr. Beast have hinted at plans to acquire the app, while tech giants including Elon Musk and investor Kevin O’Leary have shown interest in its potential sale.

Adding to the intrigue, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew attended Trump’s inauguration on Monday, alongside major players in the tech world like Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos. This meeting further fuels speculation about the platform’s future in the U.S., and whether it will emerge from this political tug-of-war with a new strategy or ownership structure.

As the situation develops, the tech and political worlds will be watching closely to see how this latest move shapes the future of social media regulation and international business relations. For now, it’s clear that TikTok’s fate in the U.S. remains uncertain, and Trump’s executive order has only added more questions than answers.