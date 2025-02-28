Trump Dismisses Ukraine’s NATO Aspirations, Vows to Reclaim Occupied Land

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a blunt message to Ukraine on Wednesday, declaring that its hopes of joining NATO were effectively over.

“You can forget about it,” Trump told reporters at the White House, suggesting that Ukraine’s aspirations to join the military alliance may have even contributed to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The remarks came as Trump, who has positioned himself as a mediator in the three-year war between Kyiv and Moscow, outlined his approach to potential peace negotiations. While he pledged to help Ukraine reclaim as much territory as possible from Russian occupation, his dismissal of NATO membership struck a discordant note with Kyiv’s long-standing strategic goals.

“I think that’s probably the reason the whole thing started,” Trump said, alluding to Ukraine’s NATO ambitions as a potential catalyst for the conflict. His comments reflect a recurring skepticism toward the alliance, which he has repeatedly criticized for what he views as disproportionate U.S. financial contributions.

Despite his stance on NATO, Trump emphasized his commitment to securing a favorable deal for Ukraine in any peace talks. “We’re going to do the best we can to make the best deal we can for both sides,” he said. “For Ukraine, we’re going to try very hard to make a good deal so that they can get as much back as possible. We want to get as much back as possible.”

The president’s remarks drew a sharp contrast with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has consistently framed NATO membership as a cornerstone of his nation’s security and sovereignty. In a recent interview, Zelenskyy even expressed willingness to step down if it would pave the way for Ukraine’s accession to the alliance. “If my resignation could help Ukraine join NATO, I would do it without hesitation,” he said.

Trump’s comments are likely to fuel concerns among European allies and U.S. lawmakers who view NATO as a vital bulwark against Russian aggression. Critics argue that closing the door to Ukraine’s membership risks emboldening Moscow and undermining the alliance’s credibility. “NATO’s open-door policy has been a key deterrent against Russian expansionism,” said former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder. “Walking away from that principle sends a dangerous signal.”

For Ukraine, the stakes could not be higher. The conflict has claimed over 13,000 lives and displaced millions, with no end in sight. While Trump’s pledge to help reclaim occupied territory offers a glimmer of hope, his dismissal of NATO membership leaves Kyiv in a precarious position, caught between its aspirations for Western integration and the realities of geopolitical power plays.

As Trump prepares to engage in peace efforts, the question remains: can a deal satisfy both Ukraine’s territorial integrity and its strategic ambitions—or will one come at the expense of the other? For now, the answer lies in the hands of a president whose approach to diplomacy continues to defy convention.