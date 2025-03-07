Trump Eases Tariffs on Canada and Mexico Amid Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump has significantly expanded exemptions to his recently imposed tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, marking his second policy reversal in two days.

The move follows intense backlash from businesses and allies over measures critics argue risk destabilizing North America’s tightly integrated supply chains.

On Thursday, the White House announced a temporary exemption for automakers from a 25% import duty, just one day after the tariffs took effect. The broader exemptions now apply to goods traded under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a pact Trump championed during his first term. A senior administration official estimated that 50% of imports from Mexico and 38% from Canada fall under USMCA rules.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum welcomed the decision, calling her conversation with Trump “excellent and respectful” and pledging cooperation to combat fentanyl smuggling and firearms trafficking. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struck a more cautious tone, warning that trade disputes could linger despite the concessions. “Our goal remains to get these tariffs, all tariffs, removed,” he said following what he described as a “substantive” call with Trump.

The policy shifts arrive amid mounting economic unease. U.S. stock indices slid Thursday, with the S&P 500 dropping nearly 1.8%, even as the White House denied market volatility influenced its decisions. Officials reaffirmed plans to unveil “reciprocal” tariffs targeting other nations by April 2, when the current exemptions expire.

North America’s cross-border economy, which sees billions in daily trade, faces growing strain. Ontario Premier Doug Ford signaled retaliatory measures, including a 25% tariff on electricity exports to three U.S. states, lamenting, “We have to do this, but I don’t want to.” Meanwhile, U.S. trade data revealed a 34% spike in the national deficit to $130 billion in January, driven partly by import surges ahead of expected tariffs.

Business leaders like Gregory Brown, CEO of trailer manufacturer BenLee, described scrambling to adjust prices amid fluctuating policies. “It’s a great growth economy,” Brown noted, citing customer resilience despite rising costs. He framed Trump’s tariff reversals as pragmatic adaptations to “business reality.”

Economists remain divided. While the administration argues tariffs protect U.S. industry, many warn of consumer price hikes and potential recessions in Mexico and Canada. One investment manager cautioned, “You’re going to get the bad before you get the good,” reflecting broader fears that erratic trade policies could derail economic stability.

As deadlines loom, stakeholders brace for further uncertainty—a reminder of the fragile balance between protectionism and the interconnected markets defining North American trade.