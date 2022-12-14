Trump Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Pulitzer Prize Board Over 2018 Award

Former US President Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board over the 2018 National Reporting awards given to The New York Times and Washington Post for coverage of “political disinformation” of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, Fox News reported on Wednesday, citing the document.

“While elements at both the Times and the Post were almost certainly complicit in the Russia Collusion Hoax, is ultimately immaterial whether the authors of the Awarded Articles understood at the time they were propagating political disinformation manufactured by paid sources in an attempt mislead the public and tarnish President Trump’s reputation and political prospects,” the lawsuit read, as quoted by Fox News.

The complaint also said that a big number of US nationals had “a tremendous misunderstanding” of the truth when the Times and the Washington Post’s “propagation of the Russia Collusion Hoax dominated the media.”

It added that both newspapers were rewarded for “lying to the American public.”

In October 2021, Trump sent a letter to the Pulitzer Prize Board demanding that it rescind the prizes given to over a dozen articles from The New York Times and The Washington Post and said that the newspapers engaged in “false reporting,” but the board rejected Trump’s appeal to revoke the awards.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations of meddling in the 2016 presidential election in the United States.