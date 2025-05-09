Trump Hails Election of First American Pope as “Great Honor for America”

U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated the historic election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, calling it a “great honor” for the nation.

In a social media post shortly after Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost’s election, Trump expressed enthusiasm for the new era in the Catholic Church and said he looked forward to a “meaningful moment” with the newly named pope.

The 133 cardinal electors reached their decision swiftly, selecting the Chicago-born Prevost on the third ballot of the conclave, a relatively quick consensus compared to past papal elections. White smoke billowing from the Sistine Chapel chimney signaled the successful vote, sending waves of excitement through the crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Leo XIV, formerly the head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops, now assumes leadership of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics at a time of global challenges for the Church. His election marks a historic milestone, breaking centuries of tradition that had seen the papacy remain in European hands.

While Trump’s congratulatory message struck a celebratory tone, the new pope’s priorities emphasizing unity, dialogue, and service in his first address suggest a focus on pastoral leadership rather than political alignment. The Vatican has yet to confirm whether an official meeting between the pontiff and the former U.S. president will take place.

The conclave’s efficiency underscores the cardinals’ confidence in Pope Leo XIV’s ability to navigate complex ecclesiastical and global issues. As the first American pope, his papacy will be closely watched for its potential to reshape perceptions of the Church’s geographic and cultural identity.