In a dramatic escalation of tensions, former U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended all pending military assistance to Ukraine following a contentious call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, signaling a stark pivot in American foreign policy and deepening fractures within Western alliances.

The move, which freezes critical arms shipments already en route to Kyiv, comes as Trump intensifies pressure on Zelensky to pursue immediate peace negotiations with Russia, despite Ukraine’s insistence that military support remains vital to counter Moscow’s advances.

Sources familiar with the exchange describe the leaders’ conversation as “heated,” with Trump growing frustrated by Zelensky’s reluctance to commit to a near-term diplomatic resolution. “The U.S. cannot fund a war without end,” Trump reportedly asserted, according to an unnamed adviser. The suspended aid includes artillery, air defense systems, and munitions earmarked for Ukraine’s beleaguered forces, now struggling to hold frontlines amid renewed Russian offensives in the Donbas region.

The decision has drawn swift condemnation from NATO allies, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calling it “a reckless gamble with global security.” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned that the aid cutoff could “cripple Ukraine’s ability to defend its sovereignty,” while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk hinted at potential unilateral troop deployments by Eastern European nations if U.S. support evaporates. “We will not abandon Ukraine,” Tusk stated, though EU officials acknowledge such moves would require broader consensus.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, a vocal skeptic of prolonged military engagement, echoed Trump’s stance, criticizing Zelensky’s “unrealistic demands” in past negotiations. “Diplomacy, not endless escalation, is the path to peace,” Vance said during a press briefing. Yet his remarks clash with Kyiv’s resolve, as Zelensky reiterated this week that concessions to Russia would only “reward aggression and erase the sacrifices of our people.”

Analysts warn the aid suspension risks emboldening the Kremlin, which has intensified missile strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent weeks. “Putin’s strategy has always been to outlast Western resolve,” said Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “This move plays directly into Moscow’s hands.”

The rift underscores a growing divide in transatlantic strategy. While Trump advocates for a swift diplomatic resolution, European leaders and bipartisan U.S. lawmakers argue that withdrawing support mid-conflict undermines Ukraine’s leverage at the negotiating table. The Biden administration had previously secured a $60 billion aid package for Kyiv, but Trump’s intervention—leveraging his influence over congressional allies—has stalled its implementation.

For Ukraine, the stakes are existential. Officials in Kyiv estimate that without timely resupply, ammunition stockpiles could dwindle to critical levels within weeks. “This isn’t just about weapons,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “It’s about whether the free world still believes in its own values.”

As global leaders scramble to mediate, the crisis tests the durability of Western unity—and the limits of Ukraine’s endurance. With Trump doubling down on his “America First” doctrine, the path to peace grows murkier, leaving Kyiv caught between survival and surrender. “History will judge who stood firm,” a senior EU diplomat lamented, “and who folded when it mattered most.”