Trump Makes Yet Another Hint at His Intention to Seek Re-Election

Former US President Donald Trump has once again hinted that he plans to run for president again in 2024.

“I ran twice. I won twice and did much better the second time than I did the first getting millions and millions of more votes than in 2016 and likewise getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far,” Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, adding “now we may have to do it again.”

Speaking of the upcoming November midterm elections, Trump said that the Republicans will need to make a campaign promise that they will “shut down the border, stop the crime wave, beat inflation and hold the Biden administration accountable.”

Last month, Trump told New York Magazine that he was confident he can win the 2024 presidential election if he chooses to seek re-election. Trump said he had already made up his mind and his only decision was to determine whether to make his announcement before or after the midterm elections in November.

According to The Washington Post, Trump may announce his decision to run as soon as September, since an early announcement could help the Republican party take control of the US House of Representatives and the Senate.

US President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have dropped to an all-time low amid soaring inflation, high fuel prices, exploding crime rates, liberal immigration policy, as well as an aggressive foreign policy.