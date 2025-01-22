Trump Open to Elon Musk Buying TikTok Amid U.S. National Security Concerns

In an unexpected turn, former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed openness to the idea of Elon Musk purchasing TikTok.

This remark comes amid ongoing discussions about the popular social media platform’s future in the United States, where it faces scrutiny over national security concerns, particularly regarding data privacy and potential Chinese government influence. TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has been under the radar of U.S. lawmakers for these reasons.

Trump, who had previously advocated for a forced sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations to American companies, now appears to be considering a different route. “If Elon Musk wants to buy TikTok, I have no problem with that,” Trump said in a recent interview. “He’s a smart guy, and if he thinks it’s a good business decision, it could work out.” The comment suggests that Trump sees Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and owner of X (formerly Twitter), as a viable figure to control the platform.

While Musk has yet to publicly express any interest in acquiring TikTok, Trump’s statement highlights the increasing influence of Musk in the tech world. Musk has been a disruptive force in the social media industry since acquiring X, and his potential involvement with TikTok could introduce significant changes to its operations.

This is not the first time Trump has weighed in on TikTok. In 2020, the then-President signed an executive order attempting to ban TikTok in the U.S. over concerns of national security, pushing for ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. assets to an American company. Oracle and Walmart were among the proposed buyers, but the deal ultimately fell through. Under the Biden administration, the matter has been placed on hold, with a broader review of national security risks posed by foreign-owned apps still underway.

If Musk were to acquire TikTok, it could raise new questions surrounding content moderation and the platform’s function in the U.S. Musk’s controversial approach to content moderation at X, which has drawn significant backlash, would likely influence how he handled TikTok’s policies as well. The prospect of Musk consolidating even more power in social media would likely spark debates over freedom of speech, regulation, and corporate control over public discourse.

While Musk has not publicly expressed any intent to purchase TikTok, the idea of such a deal introduces potential shifts in the social media landscape. However, any move would face considerable scrutiny from regulators, given the ongoing concerns about the platform’s national security implications.

Though still speculative, Trump’s remarks contribute a new layer to the broader conversation surrounding TikTok’s future in the U.S. Whether or not a deal materializes, Musk’s role in the tech world continues to evolve, and the potential acquisition of TikTok could reshape the social media ecosystem in unforeseen ways.