Trump Proposes US$5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa for Wealthy Foreign Investors

The Trump administration unveiled a controversial immigration proposal this week dubbed the “Gold Card” program, offering wealthy foreign investors a fast-tracked path to U.S. residency and citizenship in exchange for a minimum $5 million investment in American businesses.

Announced as a bid to attract “high-value contributors” to the economy, the plan has ignited debate over equity in immigration policy and the prioritization of wealth over other criteria for entry.

Speaking at a White House event, former President Donald Trump framed the initiative as a “common-sense upgrade” to existing investment visa programs, emphasizing its potential to spur job creation and inject capital into struggling industries. “We’re bringing in people who can lift up American workers and rebuild our economy from day one,” he said. “This isn’t just a green card—it’s a golden ticket to citizenship for those who invest boldly in America’s future.”

Under the proposal, applicants would commit $5 million to U.S.-based ventures, with requirements that the funds directly create or preserve jobs for American workers. Approved investors and their immediate families would receive expedited green cards, bypassing traditional immigration backlogs, and become eligible for citizenship after maintaining their investment and meeting residency requirements. The plan notably doubles the minimum investment threshold of the existing EB-5 visa program, which has long faced criticism for fraud and inconsistent economic benefits.

Proponents argue the “Gold Card” could channel billions into sectors like infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing, revitalizing local economies while filtering immigration to favor those with “proven financial capacity.” A senior administration official, speaking anonymously, suggested the program would position the U.S. as a top destination for global elites seeking stability: “Why let talent and capital go to Dubai or Singapore when we can secure it here?”

Critics, however, have slammed the proposal as a blatant “pay-to-play” scheme that undermines family-based and merit-based immigration systems. “This isn’t innovation—it’s auctioning off citizenship to the highest bidder,” said Laura Peña, a policy analyst at the Immigration Advocacy Network. “It risks sidelining skilled workers, refugees, and families who don’t have millions to spare but contribute immeasurably to our communities.” Others raised concerns about oversight, noting past failures to monitor similar investor visas, which have sometimes funneled money into luxury real estate rather than job-producing projects.

The plan also faces logistical hurdles. While the administration touts a “streamlined” process, immigration experts question how agencies would verify job creation or prevent exploitation of loopholes. “Without rigorous enforcement, this could become a magnet for fraudsters or oligarchs looking to park money, not build businesses,” said Michael Clemens, an economist at the Center for Global Development.

The “Gold Card” proposal reflects Trump’s longstanding focus on tying immigration policy to economic nationalism, a theme likely to resurface in his 2024 campaign. While the plan would require congressional approval, its rollout signals a broader push to reshape legal immigration around wealth and direct investment—a vision that continues to polarize lawmakers and advocacy groups alike.

As debates over the initiative unfold, one question lingers: Should citizenship be a privilege of prosperity, or a promise accessible to all who seek it? For now, the “Gold Card” offers a stark answer—and a preview of the battles ahead.

This report is based on public statements and policy outlines released by the Trump administration. Further details may emerge as legislative discussions progress.