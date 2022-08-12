Trump Says Documents Taken From Residence by FBI Were All Declassified, Not Top Secret

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday denied storing top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after the FBI raided the home and reportedly took classified records with them.

“Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said in a statement.

Records kept at Mar-a-Lago were in secured storage with an additional lock installed at the request of federal authorities, Trump added.

The statement comes following reports by US corporate media that FBI agents recovered 11 sets of classified documents, some labeled “Top Secret.” The materials reportedly contain handwritten notes, executive orders, and other documents, including information about the French Presidency.