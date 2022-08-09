Trump Says FBI Raided Mar-A-Lago Residence, US Justice System Weaponized Against Him

The FBI raided Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-A-Lago in what the former US president called a weaponization of the United States’ justice system against him.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement on Monday. “It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024.”

Trump also said the FBI raid was unannounced, unnecessary and inappropriate.

Trump called for stopping and exposing what he termed a “witch hunt” against him, referencing a series of allegations such as attempting to overturn the 2020 US presidential election results. He also likened to the development to an historic crime in the 1970s.

“They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States,” Trump said.

The political persecution, Trump added, has been going on for years.

“With the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level!” Trump said.

According to The New York Times citing people familiar with the matter, the search was focused on material Trump allegedly left the White House with including boxes containing many classified documents.

For months, Trump refused to return 15 boxes of material requested by officials from the National Archives, the report added.

CNN said Trump was not in Florida at the time of the FBI raid, the White House was not notified of the raid, wile the Justice Department declined to comment.

Media reported last month that the US Justice Department is investigating Trump’s actions related to a criminal probe of alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The raid also comes as a US House special panel continues to probe the January 6 Capitol attack.

US state of Georgia prosecutors, also in July, informed sixteen fake electors they could be indicted as part of a probe into former Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.