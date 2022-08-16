Trump Says FBI Took His Passports During Raid at Florida Residence

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday said the FBI took his passports during a recent raid at his residence in the state of Florida.

“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else,” Trump said in a message on his social media site, Truth Social.

He compared such behavior with an assault on a political opponent at a “level never seen before” in the US. “Third World!” he added.

The FBI raided Trump’s residence in Florida on August 8, allegedly as part of an investigation into potential violations of the Espionage Act. Federal investigators took 11 sets of documents, some of which were labeled as “Top Secret,” from the residence, according to a search warrant unsealed on Friday.

Trump issued a statement on Friday denying he kept sensitive documents at his residence and emphasized that all of the materials were declassified and securely stored. The former US leader repeatedly condemned the raid, saying that the US justice system was being used as a weapon against him and the government could have simply asked for the documents.