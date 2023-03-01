Trump Says Ready for 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Takes Aim at DeSantis

Former US President Donald Trump said during an interview with Sebastian Gorka that he is prepared for the 2024 Republican Party primary process to pick a presidential nominee, during which he may face off against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I am ready, and I guess we’re doing very well,” Trump said on Tuesday, when asked whether he is ready for the Republican Party. “I would think that Ron [DeSantis] is maybe running.”

The former US president said that Florida was a successful state long before DeSantis took office as governor.

Trump has already formally announced his 2024 campaign, with possible contenders including DeSantis, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump leads DeSantis 47% to 39% in a two-candidate matchup for the Republican nomination, a Yahoo New/YouGov poll released on Tuesday said. Trump garners 43% support when Haley is added to the mix, the poll found.

Trump also dismissed criticisms of current President Joe Biden for considering running for re-election in 2024 despite his age and added that he supports cognitive tests for presidential candidates.