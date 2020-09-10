U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Iraq would soon be reduced to about 4,000 and 2,000 respectively.

“A lot of progress has been made in Afghanistan, but we will be down to 4,000 soldiers in a very short period of time. Likewise Iraq, we will be down to about 2,000 soldiers in a very short period of time,” Trump said during the White House briefing.

The troop reduction plan that Trump revealed was a step further than the plan the U.S. military announced a day before.

Commander of U.S. Central Command Kenneth McKenzie said Wednesday that U.S. troop presence in Iraq is scheduled to be reduced to 3,000 by the end of September, and that in Afghanistan will be decreased to about 4,500 by early November.