Trump Set for Sentencing in Manhattan Court Over Falsified Business Records

After months of legal battles, former President Donald Trump is set to face sentencing in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday for 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records to conceal a payment made to an adult film star.

This case marks one of Trump’s most active criminal proceedings, and the sentencing comes just days before he is expected to be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States. Trump had sought to delay the hearing, arguing that it would interfere with his ability to govern, but his request was denied when a majority of the Supreme Court justices declined to intervene.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, Judge Juan Merchan, who presides over the case, has indicated that he does not plan to impose a prison sentence or probation. Instead, Trump is likely to receive an “unconditional discharge.” This means no further action will be required from Trump, although the conviction will remain on his record.

Prosecutors anticipate that the hearing could be brief, lasting less than an hour, and Trump is expected to attend virtually. Legal experts suggest that the decision for an unconditional discharge reflects an effort to avoid hindering Trump as he prepares to take office.

“There’s nothing else that the defendant has to do,” said Anna Cominsky, director of the criminal defense clinic at New York Law School. “This is the least restrictive option in terms of how it could impede in any way on the president-elect as he takes office.”

Cominsky further emphasized the importance of closure for the nation, particularly as Trump prepares for his second term in office. “There has to be an end,” she said, underscoring the need for finality in this case.