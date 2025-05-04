Trump Shares AI-Generated Image as Pope Amid Mixed Reactions

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sparked widespread debate online after posting an AI-generated image of himself dressed in papal regalia on May 12, 2025, 11 days following the death of Pope Francis.

The digitally altered photo, shared on his social media platforms, depicted Trump in traditional papal attire, including a white cassock, mitre, and crucifix.

The post followed remarks Trump made to reporters on May 10, where he quipped about aspirations to lead the Catholic Church. “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice,” he said, while praising New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan as “very good,” though not explicitly endorsing him as a successor.

Pope Francis, who died at age 88 on April 21, 2025, after suffering a stroke and heart failure, led the Catholic Church for 12 years. His passing initiated a conclave to elect a new pontiff, a process ongoing at the time of Trump’s post.

Public reactions to the image diverged sharply. Some social media users dismissed it as lighthearted humor, while others criticized it as inappropriate amid global mourning for Francis. The Catholic Church has not formally commented on the matter.

Trump’s post coincides with heightened scrutiny of AI-generated content in political discourse. Critics argue such imagery risks distorting public perception, though supporters view it as a satirical gesture. The former president, who has frequently used social media to engage supporters, has not clarified the intent behind the post.

The Vatican conclave, comprising 120 cardinals, continues deliberations to select the next pope. Cardinal Dolan, mentioned by Trump, is among several potential candidates, though he has not publicly addressed Trump’s remarks.