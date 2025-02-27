Trump Signals Imminent 25% Tariffs on EU, Rekindling Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump declared plans to impose sweeping 25% tariffs on European Union goods, accusing the bloc of being designed to “screw the United States” during a fiery exchange with reporters Wednesday.

The announcement, which he claimed would target automobiles and other products, marks the latest escalation in a years-long trade feud between the U.S. and its European allies.

“We’ll be announcing it very soon,” Trump said, flanked by cabinet members. He doubled down on longstanding grievances, alleging EU policies unfairly disadvantage American exporters in agriculture and automotive sectors. “The European Union was formed to screw the United States—that’s the purpose of it, and they’ve done a good job of it. But now I’m president,” he added, framing the tariffs as corrective action.

The EU swiftly rebuffed Trump’s claims, defending its single market as a boon for U.S. businesses. “It has been a boon for the United States,” a European Commission spokesperson countered, emphasizing readiness to retaliate against “unjustified tariffs.” The bloc warned of “immediate” measures to shield its industries, underscoring mounting anxieties over a transatlantic trade war.

Trump’s remarks also sowed confusion over pending tariffs on Mexico and Canada, initially set for March 4. While he suggested a possible delay, an administration official later clarified the deadline remains intact, pending a review of both nations’ efforts to curb irregular migration. The president then muddied timelines further, claiming tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods could take effect April 2—coinciding with a Commerce Department deadline to propose broader “reciprocal” tariffs targeting nations with unbalanced trade terms.

Analysts note Trump’s tariff threats, though consistent with his protectionist rhetoric, inject fresh uncertainty into global markets. “The 25% figure aligns with his prior warnings, but the lack of clarity on timing keeps businesses guessing,” said Tobin Marcus of Wolfe Research. “This isn’t just about trade—it’s a political tool to pressure allies and rivals alike.”

The president’s tariff-heavy approach has divided economists. While supporters argue levies could revive U.S. manufacturing, critics warn of retaliatory cycles harming consumers and supply chains. Since 2018, Trump has wielded tariffs against China, paused duties on European steel, and floated—then delayed—penalties on auto imports, leaving industries in limbo.

Markets reacted cautiously, with major U.S. stock indices dipping Wednesday amid the mixed signals. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar edged upward, reflecting trader skepticism that the tariffs will materialize as threatened.

As deadlines loom, the administration’s strategy appears rooted in leveraging economic pressure to extract concessions. Yet with Europe vowing defiance and legal challenges likely, the path ahead risks deepening fractures in longstanding alliances—and testing the resilience of a global economy already rattled by pandemic strains.